Wolf Pack Blanked by Islanders 4-0 in Weekend Finale

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack were shutout for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 4-0 decision to the rival Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. Despite the loss, the Wolf Pack concluded their first three-in-three weekend of the season with a winning 2-1-0-0 record.

The physicality from Saturday night's contest carried over into the first period of Sunday's affair, as numerous post-whistle scrums populated the frame. The Islanders received the only power play, however, getting an advantage 9:35 into the stanza. The Wolf Pack's penalty kill stood strong, limiting the looks for the Islanders.

The Wolf Pack got the better of the shots in the first 20 minutes, outshooting the Islanders 8-4. Both Louis Domingue and Jakub Skarek were sharp in the period, however, keeping it 0-0.

The Wolf Pack earned their second power play of the hockey game at 5:40 of the middle stanza when Eetu Liukas was whistled for hooking. Just over a minute into the power play, the ice would finally be broken in the game, but by a surprising culprit.

A turnover inside the offensive zone sprung Brian Pinho in on a two-on-one with Liam Foudy. Pinho elected to shoot from the left-wing side, rocketing a shot by Domingue for his second goal of the season at 6:59. The goal was Bridgeport's second shorthanded marker of the season.

With a scrum developing behind the play, Alex Jeffries extended the lead at 10:16 when he beat Domingue from the right-wing circle for his third goal of the season and his second of the weekend. Marshall Warren and Skarek picked up the assists on the goal, with the netminder's helper being the first of his career.

Marc Gatcomb ended a flurry of three goals in 5:51 for the Islanders when he tucked home his first with the club at 12:44. Wyatt Newpower connected with Gatcomb streaking down the left-wing side. He then went to the backhand and snuck his shot by Domingue.

The Islanders defended their lead throughout the third period, outshooting the Wolf Pack 12-6. William Dufour put an exclamation point on the victory with his first goal of the season at 18:21, electing to shoot on a two-on-one to make it 4-0 for the Islanders.

Skarek made 24 saves to collect both his first victory and shutout of the season.

