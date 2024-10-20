Dallas Stars Loan Blümel and Petrovic to Texas Stars

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned forward Matěj Blümel and defenseman Alex Petrovic to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blümel, 24, made his season debut for Dallas on Saturday, playing eight minutes and recording two shots on goal and one hit. He also played in two games for Texas opening weekend and scored the game-winning power-play goal Oct. 11 against Henderson.

The Tabor, Czechia native was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

Petrovic, 32, returns to the Texas Stars after his Tuesday call-up. The veteran defenseman did not appear in a game for Dallas, but has one goal and six penalty minutes in two games so far for Texas.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL draft.

Texas finishes a two-game weekend series this evening against the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Arena at 6:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

