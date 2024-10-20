I Believe That Is Checkmate; Wranglers Win 4-0 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







What's better than a win? A shutout win accompanied with a hat trick.

The Wranglers left Henderson, Nev. as victors of their double header against the Silver Knights.

This match was a showcase of individual brilliance, particularly from Walker Duehr, who notched a hat trick, and Devin Cooley, who celebrated a milestone with his first career AHL shutout.

Both teams entered the second period locked in a scoreless stalemate, but it didn't take long for the Wranglers to break the deadlock.

Starting the period shorthanded due to a late first-period penalty, the Wranglers seized the momentum just five seconds after the faceoff.

A pinpoint pass from Jonathan Aspirot found Clark Bishop along the boards, who then set up Duehr perfectly in the slot.

The forward made no mistake, firing the puck past Silver Knights goaltender, Carl Lindom.

Four minutes later, the Wranglers struck again.

As the Silver Knights attempted to clear the zone, Bishop kept the puck in play, launching a shot on net.

Duehr was on the spot once more, deflecting the puck home for his second goal of the night, sending the Wranglers into the final frame with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

With just five minutes remaining in the game, the Wranglers were still hungry for more.

During a power play, William Stromgren advanced the puck into Henderson territory, where Ilya Nikolaev took aim at the net.

Once again, Duehr was poised at the crease, deftly redirecting Nikolaev's shot for his third goal-completing the hat trick and etching his name into the game's highlights.

To add icing on the cake, Sam Morton sealed the deal with an empty-netter with just 1:20 left on the clock.

After a swift pass from Lucas Ciona, Morton, maneuvering through traffic while spinning and with defender Jonas Røndbjerg, knocking his stick away, found a way to fire the puck into the net from a tough angle.

In net, Cooley was nothing short of stellar, earning his first career AHL shutout in a game that showcased his poise, skill, and "How did he make that?!" saves.

The goaltender was solid between the pipes, turning aside every shot thrown his way and providing the backbone for the Wranglers defensive efforts.

With this victory, the Wranglers continue to demonstrate their prowess on the road, improving their stats to 4-1 and placing them second in the league.

