Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Sweep in Visit to Islanders

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their first three-in-three set of the season this afternoon with the second half of their home-and-home series against the rival Bridgeport Islanders.

The puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders during the 2024-25 season. The rivalry shifts back to the XL Center for the third meeting of the season on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4:00 p.m.

The Wolf Pack snapped a two-game losing streak against the Islanders last night with a 5-4 overtime victory at the XL Center.

Bo Groulx got the scoring started, burying his first goal with the Wolf Pack 14:13 into the hockey game. Alex Belzile's shot hit Marshall Warren's leg and came right to Groulx, who finished off the play.

Just 37 seconds later, however, the Islanders countered. Matthew Maggio found Liam Foudy in the neutral zone, who quickly tapped a pass ahead to Fredrik Karlström. Karlström split the defense, created a breakaway, and beat Dylan Garand by the blocker for his first as an Islander at 14:50.

The Islanders took their first lead of the game 11:39 into the middle frame, as Wyatt Newpower potted his first goal as a member of the Islanders. Newpower cut down the right wing and powered his way to the goal, where he tucked in a backhander.

The lead only lasted 47 seconds, however, as it was the Wolf Pack's turn for a quick response. On their fifth power play of the night, Casey Fitzgerald fired a puck that hit the leg of Newpower and came right to Groulx. For the second time on the night, Groulx was in the right spot at the right time as he collected the loose puck and beat Hogberg for his second goal of the season at 12:26.

Brett Berard restored the Wolf Pack's lead at 15:53, scoring for the third consecutive game. After a sustained shift in the offensive zone, Berard wrapped around the puck and banked a backhander off Calle Odelius and Hogberg and into the net.

Alex Jefferies evened the tilt with the Islanders' second power play goal of the season 12:58 into the third period, firing a shot from the high slot that beat Garand.

Adam Sýkora responded exactly a minute later for the Wolf Pack, however, finding his first goal of the season at 13:58 when he jammed home a rebound.

The Islanders would not quit, however, and found another equalizer late in regulation time. Maggio entered the zone on the right wing with speed, eventually driving down the wall. From there, he fired a perfect pass to Karlström. The veteran forward labeled his second goal of the night by Garand at 17:48 to force overtime.

In overtime, Berard would play the role of hero, blasting home a drive from the right-wing circle to give the Wolf Pack the victory.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack improved to 2-0-0-1 thanks to last night's victory. The club has scored eleven goals in their two victories this season, striking six times in a 6-5 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night and five times in last night's win.

Groulx's two goals last night marked his first two-goal performance since April 2, 2023, against the Iowa Wild. His four points (2 g, 2 a) and nine shots were a career-high.

Berard's two goals last night marked his first multi-goal outing of the season. He has scored in each of the club's first three games and leads the team in both goals with four and game-winning goals with two. He ranks tied for fourth in the AHL in goals.

Belzile is tied for third in the AHL in assists with five on the season after collecting two in Saturday night's victory. Garand made 30 saves to collect his first victory of the season on Saturday night in his season debut. The win was Garand's first in the regular season since March 8, 2024.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack with six points (4 g, 2 a) through three games.

Islanders Outlook:

Karlström's two goals on Saturday night were his first two as an Islander after signing with the organization as a free agent during the summer. It marked his first multi-goal game since he recorded a hat trick with the Texas Stars on Dec. 29, 2023, against the Manitoba Moose.

Both Maggio and Foudy collected three assists in last night's defeat. It marked the first three-point game of Maggio's AHL career and his first multi-assist game since April 13 against Lehigh Valley (2 a). For Foudy, it was his first three-point game since he recorded a hat trick as a member of the Milwaukee Admirals on Jan. 30 against the San Diego Gulls.

The Islanders are 0-3-0-0 at home this season, most recently falling to the Hershey Bears by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night. This will be their fourth home game in their first five outings of the season.

Jefferies (2 g, 2 a) and Foudy (4 a) lead the Islanders with four points each on the season.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 2:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town for the first of three visits this season. Join us for $2 hot dogs and $2 drafts until the end of the first intermission! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

