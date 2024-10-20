Wolf Pack Ink Griffin Luce to PTO

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with defenseman Griffin Luce.

Luce joins the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Luce, 26, has skated in one game with the Railers this season, recording two shots and a +1 +/- rating on Oct. 19 against the Reading Royals.

The native of Williamsville, NY, appeared in 63 ECHL games with the Atlanta Gladiators during the 2023-24 season, scoring 12 points (3 g, 9 a). He also appeared in seven games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, recording two assists.

Luce has appeared in 93 career AHL games with the Admirals, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Rochester Americans, scoring 12 points (2 g, 10 a).

