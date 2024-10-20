Roadrunners Fall 6-4 in Home Opener Against the Texas Stars on Saturday

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (1-2-0-0) gave up a two-goal second-period lead and a one-goal third-period lead in its 6-4 defeat to the Texas Stars (2-1-0-0) in its home opener on Saturday at Tucson Arena.

Roadrunners rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux collected his first career AHL goal and assist for a two-point night. Two other Roadrunners had a two-point night. Forwards Hunter Drew and Cameron Hebig both had a goal and an assist. Forward Andrew Agozzino scored his second goal of the season to extend his points streak to three games. Tucson goaltender Matthew Villalta made 30 saves.

The Stars scored three unanswered goals in the third period to tie the game and take the lead. Drew broke the 3-3 tie at 10:39 to give Tucson a 4-3 advantage and forwards Travis Barron and Hebig had assists on the play. But, the lead would not last for long. Four minutes later Texas defenseman Michael Karow tied the game up at 13:15. The Roadrunners had several chances to tally the go-ahead goal down the stretch, including a pair of odd-man rushes and two power plays in the final seven minutes of the game. Tucson outshot the Stars 10-9 in the period, but were unable to find the back of the net again. With 1:14 remaining, Texas took a 5-4 lead from forward Emilio Petterson's short-handed goal. The Stars cleared the puck from its own zone. The puck took a tricky bounce when Villalta played it outside his net. Texas pounced on the loose puck, regained possession, and Petterson buried it into an empty net. The Stars scored an empty-net goal 23 seconds later in the final minute to put the game on ice.

The Roadrunners host the Stars again on Sunday for game two of the weekend series. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. MST.

