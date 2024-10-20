Comets Shut out by Marlies, 4-0

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto, Ontario. - After last night's near comeback performance from down four goals against the Belleville Senators, Utica looked to turn things around and achieve their first win of the 2024-25 campaign as they entered Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. In the middle of a three-game road swing, the team battled the top affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season. It was an afternoon game in a near sold out arena that saw thousands of fans try to push the undefeated Marlies team to yet another victory. The Comets, however, had other ideas. In a tightly contested game, the Comets trailed by a couple goals heading into the final period of regulation. The Marlies managed to add two goals in the final stanza bringing the game out of reach for the Comets as Utica lost their fourth straight game to start the season in a 4-0 final.

In the opening period, the Marlies struck for the first goal of the contest when Cedric Pare scored at 16:56 taking the backdoor pass at 16:56. It was the only goal of the period and the Comets trailed 1-0 after twenty minutes.

Cedric Pare added another goal in the middle frame at 2:25 and once again, it was the lone goal of the frame. After forty minutes the Comets trailed by a 2-0 score.

The Marlies added a third period powerplay goal when Alex Nylander wristed the shot past Daws at 4:19 to lift the Marlies to a 3-0 advantage. Adding another goal on the man-advantage, the Marlies at 14:58 got a goal from Nikita Grebenkin putting the game at 4-0. The Comets pushed hard but in the end, they fell short and lost the game.

