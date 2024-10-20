T-Birds Recall F Greg Meireles from Florida Everblades
October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team has recalled forward Greg Meireles from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.
Meireles, 25, is in his first season in the Thunderbirds organization after spending the 2023-24 campaign with the Iowa Wild. In 47 games with Iowa, he put up 14 points (4g, 10a). In 161 career American Hockey League games with Syracuse, Manitoba, and Iowa, the winger has posted 60 points (18g, 42a).
The T-Birds look to complete a home-and-home sweep of the Bruins when the teams reconvene in Providence for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop on Sunday afternoon inside Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.
