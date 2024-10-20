Wolves Blanked by Bears 5-0
October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves had to settle for a weekend split with the Hershey Bears after falling to the two-time defending Calder Cup champions 5-0 on Sunday in Pennsylvania.
Ethen Frank had two goals and an assist to lead the way offensively for the Bears and goaltender Hunter Shepard made 26 saves to record the shutout. The Wolves failed to generate offense and dropped the second of back-to-back games at Hershey.
Ivan Miroshnichenko added a goal and two assists and Bogdan Trineyev and Brad Hunt also scored for the Bears.
Yaniv Perets (19 saves) made his American Hockey League debut and suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves.
Chicago dropped to 1-2-0-0 on the season while Hershey improved to 3-1-1-0.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Friday night (7 p.m.).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2024
- Penalty Trouble Plagues B-Sens in 5-2 Home Loss to Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- I Believe That Is Checkmate; Wranglers Win 4-0 against the Henderson Silver Knights. - Calgary Wranglers
- Shepard and Bears Blank Wolves, 5-0 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Belleville Senators, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Shut out by Marlies, 4-0 - Utica Comets
- Skarek Lifts Islanders to 4-0 Blanking of Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- DiPietro's Shutout Lifts P-Bruins Past T-Birds - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Offense Stymied in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves Blanked by Bears 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Islanders 4-0 in Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Loan Blümel and Petrovic to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game #4: Tucson Roadrunners vs Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Ink Griffin Luce to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Islanders vs. Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Sweep in Visit to Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Recall F Greg Meireles from Florida Everblades - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolves, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Win, 3-2, Over Condors in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Fall 6-4 in Home Opener Against the Texas Stars on Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Askarov Stays Perfect, Blanks Wild 5-0 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.