Wolves Blanked by Bears 5-0

October 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves had to settle for a weekend split with the Hershey Bears after falling to the two-time defending Calder Cup champions 5-0 on Sunday in Pennsylvania.

Ethen Frank had two goals and an assist to lead the way offensively for the Bears and goaltender Hunter Shepard made 26 saves to record the shutout. The Wolves failed to generate offense and dropped the second of back-to-back games at Hershey.

Ivan Miroshnichenko added a goal and two assists and Bogdan Trineyev and Brad Hunt also scored for the Bears.

Yaniv Perets (19 saves) made his American Hockey League debut and suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves.

Chicago dropped to 1-2-0-0 on the season while Hershey improved to 3-1-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Friday night (7 p.m.).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.