San Diego Gulls Name Ryan Carpenter Captain

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has named center Ryan Carpenter team captain.

"We feel really blessed that we have a lot of leaders," head coach Matt McIlvane said. "With Ryan, he's a guy that has been to that next level. He's seen it a lot. He's played in the Stanley Cup Final. He lives his life with so much integrity off the ice, and he provides such a great example on the ice that it's an easy guy for everybody to follow."

Carpenter, 33 (1/18/91), is in his first season with San Diego after signing a two-year standard player contract through the 2025-26 season in July. He becomes the sixth captain in franchise history. Carpenter has skated in two games with the Gulls so far this season, collecting an assist in his first game as a Gull Oct. 12 at Toronto.

"I'm honored," Carpenter said. "It's a privilege. We've really been together now for a couple of weeks. We're trying to build and continue to get better. When it comes to leadership, I think it's really a by-committee thing as well. Plenty of guys here have been captains and leaders before. The core are all expected to come to the rink every day and work. It's a privilege and an honor."

In 2023-24, Carpenter appeared in 62 games for the San Jose Sharks, tallying 5-7=12 points with six PIM. He also skated in five AHL games for the San Jose Barracuda, posting 3-3=6 points and two PIM. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward has appeared in 392 career NHL games across nine seasons with San Jose, Vegas, Chicago, Calgary and New York Rangers, recording 32-52=84 points with 122 PIM.

The Oviedo, Florida native has also skated in 264 AHL games with San Diego, Worcester, San Jose and Hartford and has collected 68-113=181 points with a +48 rating and 135 PIM. Carpenter has also earned 13-14' points, a +12 rating and 16 PIM in 32 career Calder Cup Playoff games. In 2015-16, Carpenter was awarded the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, which is given to a player for his outstanding contributions to his local community and charitable organizations.

