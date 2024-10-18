San Diego Gulls to Make Home Debut Tomorrow Night

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will open their 2024-25 home schedule this Friday, Oct. 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego against the Coachella Valley Firebirds (7 p.m.). The Home Opener is presented by California Coast Credit Union. Fans are encouraged to show up early and enjoy pregame festivities that include fireworks.

Tomorrow's Home Opener will feature three giveaways to the first 8,000 fans. A Gulls rally towel, light-up wristband, and a Gulls third jersey belt bag presented by California Coast Credit Union.

The Home Opener will be the first of nine $5 beer nights with the debut of the Gulls' brand-new Light the Lamp Lager brewed by Mason Ale Works. There will also be limited edition home opener cans while supplies last.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host an auction featuring autographed Gulls memorabilia. Fans can participate by visiting sandiegogulls.com/auction, with bidding to conclude at 9 p.m. on Oct. 18. In addition, the Gulls Foundation will hold a team-signed third jersey raffle and a Home Opener Surprise Puck sale during the game. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($25) are available on the concourse at the Gulls Foundation table at Section 10. Pucks are selected at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise (limit five pucks per person). All proceeds will benefit the Gulls Foundation and will support and facilitate programs that create positive change for children and families throughout San Diego.

The pre-game show will feature lasers, pyrotechnics, team introductions and the debut of the San Diego Gulls 2024-25 opening video.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. A limited number of tickets are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by phone at the Gulls ticket sales office by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served. 

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

San Diego Gulls to Make Home Debut Tomorrow Night - San Diego Gulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.