Quick Hogs' Start Snuffed Out by Ads

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill- The Rockford IceHogs clashed with the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night at the BMO Center for the first game of a home-and-home series, and Rockford ended up on the wrong side of a 6-3 final despite an early 2-0 lead.

The IceHogs would quickly break the ice with a power-play goal from Cole Guttman 4:56 into the opening frame. Later in the period, Rockford would double their lead at 15:20 when Austin Strand found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

Milwaukee quickly responded with a Zach L'Heureux goal just 27 seconds after Strand's goal to halt the Hogs momentum and swing the game back in the Ads favor. The Admirals would use that momentum to draw even in the final moments of the period when Adam Wilsby connected for his first goal of the season at 18:24.

Milwaukee wasted no time finding the back of the net in the second period, with Anthony Angello beating Drew Commesso just 26 seconds into the middle frame. The Admirals would expand their lead with a Vinny Hinostroza goal at 7:43 and just over a minute after the Hinostroza goal, L'Heureux would net his second goal of the contest to make it 5-2.

The IceHogs would find the scoresheet late in the second period when Frank Nazar III scored on a shorthanded breakaway for his first AHL goal, cutting the deficit to 5-3, but that's as close as Rockford would get.

The Admirals would again find the back of the net early in the third period when Reid Schaefer beat Commesso at 3:02. Rockford's chances would be limited in the final period and Milwaukee held on for a 6-3 victory to begin the weekend series.

The IceHogs will travel to Milwaukee on Saturday for a 6 p.m. puck drop at UW-Milwaukee Partner Arena.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app, and watch LIVE on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.