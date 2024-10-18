Monsters Outmaneuvered by Checkers in 5-2 Loss

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 on Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 1-2-0-0 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Charlotte's Will Lockwood scored first at 1:59 of the opening frame, but Joseph LaBate responded with a marker at 8:57 assisted by Justin Pearson to even the score. Aidan McDonough added two goals on the power play for the Checkers at 10:15 and 15:08 to send the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 3-1. Charlotte's offense combined for a pair of tallies in the middle frame from Oliver Okuliar at 6:05 and Sandis Vilmanis at 14:31 extending Cleveland's deficit to 5-1 after 40 minutes. James Malatesta recorded a marker at 8:29 of the third period off feeds from Dylan Gambrell and Owen Sillinger, but the late offensive push was not enough as the Monsters fell 5-2.

Cleveland's Zachary Sawchenko made 26 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Chris Driedger made 22 saves for the win.

The Monsters have a rematch against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, October 19, at 6:00 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on NEO Sports via iHeart Radio, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

CLT 3 2 0 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 24 0/3 2/4 17 min / 7 inf

CLT 31 2/4 3/3 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 26 5 1-1-0

CLT Driedger W 22 2 2-0-0

Cleveland Record: 1-5-0-0, 5th North Division

Charlotte Record: 3-0-0-0, 1st Atlantic Division

