Game Preview: Condors at Ontario, 7 p.m.

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

A rematch of last season's first round Calder Cup Playoffs series

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (Toyota Arena, Ontario, Calif.)

BROADCAST:

AHLTV ON FLOHOCKEY (CLICK HERE)

AM 800 FOX SPORTS RADIO / IHEART RADIO

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Ontario Reign meet for the first of four times on the season. It is a rematch of last season's first round playoff series, won in two games by the Reign.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield won its season opener on Friday, 2-1, in Coachella Valley. Drake Caggiula and Matvey Petrov each had goals and Olivier Rodrigue stopped 29 of 30 for the win.

HOMECOMING

Veteran netminder Collin Delia is expected to get the start tonight, his first as a Condor. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. native grew up in the Inland Empire and last season, made 32 appearances with the Manitoba Moose.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Caggiula opened the season scoring account on Friday following a year in which he had 13 goals in 43 games with the Condors.

PETROV FILLS UP EARLY

Second-year winger Matvey Petrov opened his season with a goal on Friday. He had nine tallies as a rookie with the Condors last season.

QUICK START

Matthew Savoie assisted on the eventual game-winner in his Condors debut on Friday. He had five points (2g-3a) in six games with Rochester last season.

FIVE FOR FIGHTING

6'5 ¬Â³ d-man Josh Brown quickly introduced himself last Friday, dropping the mitts for the team's first fighting major of the season. The team had 28 fights a season ago.

SCOUTING THE REIGN

Ontario split with San Jose last weekend. In game two, Sam Helenius scored twice in the final minute to tie and score the eventual game-winner in a Reign comeback victory. The Reign were held scoreless on 13 power-play opportunities in the two-game set.

HEAD TO HEAD

The Condors went 3-4-1 against Ontario a season ago before bowing out in the first round to the Reign in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

HOME OPENER SET FOR TOMORROW

The first 2,500 fans will get a Condors cowbell presented by Flagship Solar at the team's home opener on Saturday. Arrive early as the player red carpet begins at 4:30 p.m. sharp. The fun starts at just $15, click here for tickets.

