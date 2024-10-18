Game Day Preview - CGY vs HSK

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers are set to clash with the Henderson Silver Knights in a doubleheader starting tonight, following an impressive 3-1 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday.

The Matchup

The Wranglers enter this Pacific Division showdown atop the standings with a 2-1 record.

In contrast, the Silver Knights, who have played only two games this season, are 1-1, placing them sixth in the division.

Despite the early season rust, Calgary has shown the ability to build momentum.

Players to Watch

The spotlight shines on Rory Kerins, who dazzled in Wednesday's victory with a hat-trick, bringing his season total to six points in just three games.

On the other side of the ice, Henderson forward Tanner Laczynski has two goals and four points from his first two games.

In net for Calgary, Devin Cooley comes off a hot performance against the Firebirds, where he stopped 39 of 40 shots.

Milestones on the Horizon

As the season progresses, several Wranglers are on the cusp of significant milestones.

Dryden Hunt is just one point away from reaching 200 points in his AHL career, while Jonathan Aspirot and Jarred Tinordi are three and four points away from hitting the 100-point mark, respectively.

The excitement of potential milestones adds another layer of intensity to the double header matchup.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

The Wranglers will return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 25 at 7:00 PM to face off against the Colorado Eagles.

