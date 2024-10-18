Amerks Unable to Hold Lead in 4-2 Loss to Marlies

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (1-2-0-0) jumped out to a two-goal lead against the Toronto Marlies (3-0-0-0) only to see their North Division rivals score four straight unanswered goals - including three in the second period - in a 4-2 loss Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Including tonight's contest, the Amerks have scored the first goal of the game in each of their first three games this season and five of six dating back to the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Rookie forwards Anton Wahlberg and Konsta Helenius both scored their first goals of the season in the first and second periods, respectively. Helenius' was his career in the AHL while Wahlberg's was his first shorthanded tally in the league. Viktor Neuchev and Ty Tullio both earned an assist on Helenius' marker.

Goaltender Felix Sandström (0-2-0) made 17 saves in his second appearance of the campaign but took the defeat in the crease.

Alex Steeves scored twice for the Marlies while Cédric Paré and former Amerk Alexander Nylander both added one each. Ryan Tverberg, Nikita Grebenkin, Tommy Miller, Joseph Blandisi, and Roni Hirvonen all recorded an assist in the victory.

Artur Akhtyamov (2-0-0) picked up his second win of the season as he stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced, which included nine in the third period.

FIRST PERIOD

Wahlberg nearly gave Rochester an early 1-0 lead in the opening minute when Helenius, after gaining possession behind the Toronto net, set-up his fellow rookie as he was coming off the bench. Wahlberg accepted the pass atop the offensive zone, but Akhtyamov made was equal to the task to make the save.

The Amerks again almost opened the scoring as Lukas Rousek collected Kale Clague 's shot to the left of the Toronto net while on the man-advantage. The forward quickly snapped a pass atop the goal mouth for Neuchev but the latter's attempt was denied by a diving stick save from Akhtyamov to keep the game scoreless less than five minutes into the frame.

After the Amerks had their initial power-play of the contest, the Marlies were awarded a pair of man-up opportunities. On the second of the two infractions, Wahlberg intercepted pass at center ice before racing in all alone towards Akhtyamov. The Amerks rookie avoided a backcheck and then slipped in his first goal of the campaign through the Marlies netminder's legs at the 14:43 mark.

SECOND PERIOD

Less than four minutes into the second, Helenius gained control of the puck at the Rochester blueline before centering it for Tullio. The Amerks newcomer made his way up the ice and moved it to Neuchev, who pulled up on the outside of the right circle in the Marlies zone. Neuchev, who leads the club in both assists (3) and points (4), spotted Helenius between the dots and threaded a pass to the rookie forward. Helenius drifted with the puck towards the near corner and converted from a near-impossible angle for his first AHL goal.

Despite trailing by a pair of goals and unable to capitalize on their third power-play of the night, the Marlies erased the deficit and flipped it into a 3-2 lead as they tacked on three straight goals.

Paré began the scoring frenzy as he notched his first of the season at the 9:31 mark, finishing off a nifty three-way sequence from Tverberg and Grebenkin, before Nylander and Steeves both added a goal five minutes apart for Toronto.

THIRD PERIOD

After erupting for three unanswered tallies in the second period, Toronto doubled its advantage less than a minute into the final frame. Steeves carried a loose puck from the blueline towards the Rochester cage, and after it was poked off his stick, he tucked his second of the contest from Hirvonen.

Rochester tried to chip into the deficit as they fired nine shots on Akhtyamov, including a pair in the final moments of play with Sandström on the bench for the extra attacker. As the final horn sounded, the Amerks fell 4-2.

UP NEXT

The home-and-home series shifts north of the border on Saturday, Oct. 19 for a rematch at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The 3 p.m. matinee will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

STARS AND STRIPES

Including tonight, Rochester has outshot its opponents in five of its last six periods ... Forwards Konsta Helenius and Anton Wahlberg both led all Amerk skaters with four shots apiece ... Viktor Neuchev has totaled two goals and four assists over his last six games.

Goal Scorers

TOR: C. Paré (1), A. Nylander (3), A. Steeves (2, 3)

ROC: A. Wahlberg (1), K. Helenius (1)

Goaltenders

TOR: A. Akhtyamov - 26/28 (W)

ROC: F. Sandström - 17/21 (L)

Shots

TOR: 28

ROC: 21

Special Teams

TOR: PP (0/5) | PK (4/4)

ROC: PP (0/4) | PK (5/5)

Three Stars:

1. TOR - A. Steeves

2. TOR - C. Pare

3. ROC - K. Helenius

