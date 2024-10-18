Marco Kasper Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled center Marco Kasper from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Kasper has two points (1-1-2) and seven penalty minutes in two games with the Griffins this season. As a rookie last campaign, the 20-year-old showed 35 points (14-21-35), 30 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in a team-high 71 outings with Grand Rapids. The former eighth overall pick by Detroit in 2022 made his NHL debut on April 2, 2023 at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to coming to North America, Kasper spent three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Rogle BK. From 2020-23 in the SHL, Kasper registered 35 points (15-20-35), 93 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 108 regular-season games. In 2021-22, he paced the SHL U18 players with 11 points (7-4-11) in 46 contests in addition to winning the Champions Hockey League, producing nine points (4-5-9) in 10 games.

