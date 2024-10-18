Checkers Maul Monsters 5-2 in Home Opener

The Checkers put on a show in their first home game of the season, walloping Cleveland 5-2 to keep their perfect start alive.

Will Lockwood brought the jam-packed Coliseum to its feet less than two minutes into the contest with an early strike, and while the Monsters evened the score later in the frame, it was all Checkers from that point on.

Aidan McDonough kept his red-hot run going with back-to-back power-play tallies to close out the first, then two new faces in Oliver Okuliar and Sandis Vilmanis lit the lamp to run things up in the middle frame.

The Monsters punched back in third, but it was too little, too late. The stingy Charlotte defense - backstopped by Chris Driedger and his 22 stops - kept the Cleveland attack at bay and cruised down the stretch to a huge win in front of the raucous crowd.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

This time of year you look for spots where you see your identity. I thought in the second period we started to see it. The third period, I didn't love it because it was back and forth with penalties, and four-on-four. We want to make sure we play five-on-five and continue to play the same way. I thought it was a good start and we had some big nights from some people. Keep building.

Kinnear on the chemistry between Criscuolo and McDonough

You look for pairs a little bit, and Kyle and McDonough since day one since they've been in our training camp have played together. There's definitely some chemistry there. The right-shotted centerman with the lefty left winger, so the tendency is that he's going to give him the puck more. They've been good.

Kinnear on McDonough

He's a hard-working kid that works on his game afterwards. He's shooting pucks all the time. I think if you talk to him, he's come in in really good shape compared to previous years. He's only a second-year player that is continuing to grow and wants to continue to have that consistency.

Kinnear on the physical game

It makes the game more fun when you're competitive like that. I'm very biased, but when you look at hockey as a physical sport, it's the one-on-one battles that attracts everyone to it. It's what makes our game stand out more than any other.

Kinnear on the home opener

We talk about energy all the time. There's no better place for me with the fans, the music and the energy in the building. It's part of our identity.

Criscuolo on the game

I think we've just been building every day and getting used to playing with each other, which allowed us to play fast tonight.

Criscoulo on this chemistry with McDonough and McAllister

It's been great. Obviously, a couple of young guys that have a lot of skill and a lot of energy.

NOTES

The Checkers are 3-0-0 for the fourth time in franchise history. Their only longer streaks to start a season were when they won their first four games in 2022-23 and their first five in 2018-19 ... Criscuolo's four assists matched a single-game franchise record ... McDonough scored two more goals, giving him six in three games. He is already more than halfway to the 11 he scored in 58 games with Abbotsford last season. He leads the AHL in goals and is third in points ... Ryan McAllister recorded a career-best three points ... McAllister (0g, 5a) and McDonough (6g, 0a) are the only Checkers with points in all three games ... Okuliar and Vilmanis each scored their first AHL goals. Vilmanis' was his first as a pro ... Checkers scratches included Zac Dalpe, Mackenzie Entwistle, Riley Hughes, Jamie Armstrong, Nicholas Zabaneh, Mitch Vande Sompel, Mikulas Hovorka and Cooper Black.

