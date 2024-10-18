Pens Hold off Inspired Phantoms' Rally

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' Justin Lee and Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Oscar Eklind on game night

Wilkes-Barre, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms nearly came all the back from an early four-goal deficit but it wasn't to be as the host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hung on 4-3 in the first of 12 meetings between the Pennsylvania rivals.

The Phantoms and Penguins will rematch on Saturday night at PPL Center in Allentown with an Oktoberfest Celebration and Beer Stein giveaway from Max and Butters in store for arriving fans.

Oscar Eklind, Jacob Gaucher and Ethan Samson all potted goals for the Phantoms who made the Penguins sweat at the end with some tough scrambles in efforts to find the equalizing fourth.

Boris Katchouk led the Baby Pens with a pair of goals while Tristan Broz and Boko Imama also scored in a massive four-goal outburst in the first period that was just enough to hold up the rest of the way.

To be certain, it was a tale of two very different looking contests. The Penguins winning the opening 20 minutes by a lopsided 4-0 count and then the Phantoms having the better of the play for the remaining 40 minutes in outscoring Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3-0.

But Lehigh Valley (1-1-0) was slow out of the gates while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2-1-0) was more than happy to take advantage and that ultimately made the difference in the final result.

Katchouk scored from the right circle on the power play at 7:43 sniping past the glove of Alexei Kolosov to get the Penguins on the board.

Katchouk would score again from the high-left slot after his teammates dug the puck out of the corner. His shot appeared to deflect off the stick of Adam Ginning as it again went top shelf. His even-strength goal at 12:36 made it 2-0.

On a power play less than two minutes later, Katchouk was dangerously close to a natural hat trick on another snipe from the right circle but Kolosov acrobatically robbed the former Ottawa Senator and Chicago Blackhawk with a diving denial to his left for his best save of the evening.

But Lehigh Valley's ability to prevent the Penguins from building on their lead was only temporary. After the Phantoms penalty kill had cleared, the Baby Pens quickly reloaded and zoomed up ice to create a quick odd-man rush. Tristan Broz was there to bury the rebound of Emil Bemstrom's shot off the pads of Kolosov and suddenly it was 3-0 at 14:52 into the game.

Head coach Ian Laperriere called timeout to try to get everybody back on track but just one minute later Kolosov's pass to a teammate was picked off out in front by veteran enforcer Boko Imama who scored into a mostly open net for a 4-0 lead.

The Phantoms pushed forth with a solid comeback effort tat began with consecutive goals early in the second period just 16 seconds apart. A Kolosov save and nudge away from the crease sent Elliot Desnoyers speeding away for a coast-to-coast carry that set up Eklind to bang home his first career AHL goal at the net-front to get the Phantoms on the board at 1:27.

Just 16 seconds later, Zayde Wisdom kept in a Penguins' clearing try and Jacob Gaucher scored from the right-wing corner on a shot that somehow eluded Alex Nedeljkovic who is down from Pittsburgh on an NHL conditioning loan. Gaucher scored for a second game in a row after also scoring the team's first goal of the season last week against Hartford on Opening Night.

But the Phantoms struggled to get any closer. Three Penguins' power plays in the third period also impacted the team's comeback efforts. But Lehigh Valley's penalty kill stepped up and kept Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from extending its lead.

Finally, the Phantoms received another power play late in the game and were able to pull Kolosov to make it a 6-on-4 attack. Ethan Samson carried across the high slot from left to right and eventually found an opening from the top of the right circle to score to the far post past the blocked of Nedeljkovic with just 50.8 seconds remaining in the game.

Now within just a goal, the Phantoms had a chance. But despite some scrambles at the net front, the Penguins were able to tie up enough sticks to squeak out the victory.

The Phantoms outshot the Penguins 36-33. Alexei Kolosov (1-1-0) took his first loss of the season after making 29 saves on 33 shots. Kolosov came through with 21 consecutive saves after his first-period gaffe on the Imama interception and goal.

Lehigh Valley was 1-for-4 on the power play while the Penguins finished at 2-for-7.

Lehigh Valley will host the Penguins on Saturday at 7:05. Oktoberfest Fun at PPL Center will include a Phantoms stein giveaway for the first 3,000 adults age 21 and over courtesy of Max and Butters also featuring drink specials at the game. Polkadelphia will be the featured live guest on Saturday Night Hockey Live.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 7:43 - WBS, B. Katchouk (2) (V. Koivunen, F. Kral) (PP) (0-1)

1st 12:36 - WBS, B. Katchouk (3) (S. Poulin, J. Huntington) (0-2)

1st 14:52 - WBS, T. Broz (2) (E. Bemstrom, M. Hollowell) (PP) (0-3)

1st 15:58 - WBS, B. Imama (1) (Unassisted) (0-4)

2nd 1:27 - LV, O. Eklind (1) (E. Desnoyers, A. Kolosov) (1-4)

2nd 1:43 - LV, J. Gaucher (2) (Z. Wisdom) (2-4)

3rd 19:08 - LV, E. Samson (1) 9G. Wilson, S. Tuomaala) (PP) (6x4) (3-4)

Shots:

LV 36 - WBS 33

PP:

LV 1/4, WBS 2/7

Goaltenders:

LV - A. Kolosov (L) (29/33) (1-1-0)

WBS - A. Nedeljkovic (W) (33/36) 1-0-0)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (1-1-0)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2-1-0)

UPCOMING

Saturday, October 19 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Oktoberfest. Phantoms Steins from Max and Butters

Friday, October 25 - Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, October 26 - Grand Rapids Griffins at Phantoms

Sunday, October 27 (3:05) - Grand Rapids Griffins at Phantoms (Haunted on Hamilton, Spooky Fun!)

