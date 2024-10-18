Thomas Milic Makes 18 Saves on 19 Shots in Moose Loss

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (2-1-0-0) fell 1-0 to the Grand Rapids Griffins (2-1-0-0), in their first matchup of the season on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 win in Iowa on Sunday.

Both teams were held goalless at the end of the first period, with the Moose narrowly leading the Griffins 7-6 in shots. Danny Zhilkin and Parker Ford paced Manitoba's offence with two shots a piece, and Antti Tuomisto registered two shots for Grand Rapids. Moose goaltender Thomas Milic made six saves on six shots in the first period, and Ville Husso went seven for seven at the other end for the Griffins.

Joe Snivley opened the scoring for the Griffins, capitalizing off of a takeaway to sneak one past Milic just past the midway point of the contest. It was the first time the Moose had trailed in the early portion of the season. Milic made eight saves on nine shots in the Manitoba net, and Husso went nine for nine for the Griffins.

The score stayed locked at 1-0 through the final frame, despite some strong scoring chances on both ends. Axel Jonsson-Fjällby came the closest to tying the game, hitting the post early in the third. The Moose led the Griffins in shots 6-4, but weren't able to get one over the line. Husso finished the game with 22 saves for the shutout while Milic turned aside 18 of 19 in the loss.

Quotable

Moose Forward Chaz Lucius (Click for full interview)

"I thought we had a ton of chances, I thought we definitely could've put some pucks in the net. Overall it was a good game and it gave us a lot to learn from."

Statbook

Brad Lambert led the Moose with four shots on goal

Mason Shaw played his 200th career AHL game

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby played his 200th career AHL game

What's Next?

The Moose are set to rematch with the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, Oct. 19. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Prepared by Gwen Blackwell

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.