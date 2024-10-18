Morning Skate Report: October 18, 2024

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will square off against the Calgary Wranglers in their home opener, presented by Lee's Discount Liquor, on Friday evening at Lee's Family Forum. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 and FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

The Silver Knights will look to carry momentum from their road win against the Texas Stars on October 12 into their four-game homestand. The first 3,000 fans in the building today will receive a Town Crier Trumpet.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights went 0-3-1 against the Wranglers in 2023-24, with their sole point coming in a 1-0 shootout loss on January 6, 2024. Forward Mitch McLain, who joined Henderson this offseason, played 119 games for Calgary over the past two seasons. He scored 51 points (32G, 19A) over that span.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Calgary forward Rory Kerins currently leads the AHL in scoring with six points (5G, 1A) in three games. He netted a hat trick against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who have won back-to-back Western Conference titles, on Wednesday, October 16. With AHL All-Star goaltender Dustin Wolf rostered with the Wranglers' NHL affiliate, the Calgary Flames, Devin Cooley has earned three straight starts for Abbotsford. He is 2-1-0 on the season with a .928 save percentage and a 2.62 GAA.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Top Guns: Henderson's top line of Jonas Rondbjerg, Grigori Denisenko, and Tanner Laczynski found their game quickly on the road. Laczynski has tallied four points (2G, 2A) in his first two games as a Silver Knight. Both Laczynski and Rondbjerg recorded a two-goal game in their past series against the Stars.

Quick Change Artists: Henderson's top-six will look a little different than it did last weekend. The Vegas Golden Knights claimed forward Raphael Lavoie off of waivers. Lavoie has spent the past four seasons with the Bakersfield Condors. He finished the 2023-24 season with 50 points (28G, 22A) in 66 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.