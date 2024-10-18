Admirals Visit Rockford for Friday Night Showdown

Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs face off with the Milwaukee Admirals tonight for a 7 p.m. puck drop at the BMO Center. Friday's game is the first of a home-and-home series between the two Central Division rivals over the weekend. $2 Beer Fridays return for the 2024-25 season in partnership with Bud Light and 104.9 The X.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 1-0-0-0, 2 points (T-2nd Central Division)

Milwaukee: 1-1-0-0, 2 points (T-2nd Central Division)

Young Guns:

The youth movement has taken root in Rockford to begin the 2024-25 season. Five players collected their first AHL points in the IceHogs' home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins last Saturday. Defenseman Kevin Korchinski and forward Samuel Savoie scored their first AHL goals in the 4-1 season-opening win. Gavin Hayes, Frank Nazar III, and Landon Slaggert all picked up their first AHL points with assists against the Griffins.

Lockdown:

Rockford limited the Griffins' attack to 19 shots on goal, including just four in the third period. The IceHogs blueline has a mix of young prospects, Ethan Del Mastro (4th RD, 2021) and Kevin Korchinski (1st RD,2022), and AHL returners, such as Cavan Fitzgerald and Louis Crevier. Crevier begins his third season in Rockford after splitting time in Chicago last season. Fitzgerald has skated in over 300 AHL games and was Calder Cup champion with the Chicago Wolves in 2022.

Home Sweet Home:

The IceHogs played in front of a sold-out BMO Center to open the season. Rockford had success against Milwaukee at home last season with a 4-1-1 record on home ice. Tonight's game will conclude the Admiral's three-game road trip to begin their season.

ICYMI:

The IceHogs announced their 2024-25 leadership group ahead of the opening night puck drop. Center Brett Seney was named the team Captain. Seney enters his third season in Rockford after a stellar 63-point campaign a year ago. Cole Guttman and Isaak Phillips were named the IceHogs' assistant captains for the start of the season.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

The IceHogs and Admirals will face off ten times this season.

Oct. 18 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m.

Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Jan 22. @ Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Mar. 16 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

Apr. 13 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

