Bears Sign Defenseman Aaron Ness to One-Year Contract Extension

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Aaron Ness to a one-year contract extension, keeping the veteran blueliner in Hershey through the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Ness, 34, is in his seventh season with Hershey and has posted one assist in three games this year. The alternate captain has helped lead Hershey to back-to-back Calder Cup titles. In 2022-23, he logged 19 points (5g, 14) in 69 games and posted one goal in the postseason as Hershey won its 12th Calder Cup. Last year, Ness had 23 points (4g, 19a) in 68 regular-season games, then scored two points (1g, 1a) in 10 playoff games as Hershey claimed the Calder Cup for a second straight year.

The native of Roseau, Minn. has skated in 379 career games with Hershey, a mark that ranks 27th in franchise history. He has scored 171 points (29g, 142a), making him the seventh-highest scoring defenseman in franchise history. He is the top-scoring American-born blueliner in Hershey history, and his 142 assists ranks 43rd in the club's 87-season tenure.

The veteran defender is in his second tour of duty with Hershey. He returned to the Bears in 2022 after playing for the Chocolate and White from 2015-19. During his first stint in Hershey, he helped the Bears to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals and enjoyed the best season of his professional career during the 2018-19 campaign, posting 55 points (5g, 50a) while also earning AHL Second All-Star Team honors.

Ness has appeared in 731 career AHL games with Bridgeport, Hershey, Tucson, and Providence, collecting 322 points (57g, 265a). He is currently the active games played leader among all American Hockey League defensemen. Ness previously served as captain of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2014-15, earning a spot in the 2015 AHL All-Star Classic.

He's also played in 72 career NHL games with the New York Islanders, Washington, and Arizona, notching seven points (1g, 6a). Ness represented Team USA in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, notching one assist in four games.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Chicago Wolves for the first time since Feb. 19, 2006 on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Pink the Rink Night.

