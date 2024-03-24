Silver Knights Blanked by Admirals, 3-0, Drop Fourth of Season Series
March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Milwaukee Admirals, 3-0, on the road on Sunday afternoon. Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov earned his second shutout of the season against the Silver Knights.
L'Heureux opened the scoring at 15:38 in the first period with a shorthanded goal.
The Admirals then increased their lead to two with a goal from Weatherby, which snapped his eight-game point drought.
L'Heureux netted his second of the game with just under three minutes left in regulation after Henderson pulled Isaiah Saville for the extra skater.
The Silver Knights will return to the ice on Friday, March 29, for a home matchup with the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
