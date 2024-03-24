Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters

March 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the Monsters and changed Monsters captain Brendan Gaunce's emergency recall to a regular recall. In nine appearances for Columbus this season, Fix-Wolansky registered 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and added 23-31-54 with 40 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 51 appearances for the Monsters. Gaunce notched 2-2-4 with four penalty minutes in 15 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and in 46 appearances for Cleveland, Gaunce added 19-20-39 with 37 penalty minutes and a +7 rating.

A 5'7", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 24 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Fix-Wolansky supplied 2-2-4 with four penalty minutes and contributed 83-110-193 with 173 penalty minutes in 217 career appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. A 2023-24 AHL All-Star, Fix-Wolansky is Cleveland's all-time franchise leader in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (25), and game-winning goals (14). Named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23, Fix-Wolansky set the Monsters' single-season franchise scoring record with 71 points that season.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

A 6'3", 191 lb. left-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce, 29, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 168 career NHL appearances for Vancouver, the Boston Bruins, and Columbus spanning parts of eight seasons from 2015-20 and 2021-24, Gaunce registered 13-15-28 with 65 penalty minutes. In 343 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, and Cleveland spanning parts of nine seasons from 2014-20 and 2021-24, Gaunce logged 108-125-233 with 220 penalty minutes and a +18 rating.

In 2020-21, Gaunce tallied 5-7-12 with 18 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in one season with Vaxjo Lakers HC in Sweden's SHL, helping his club claim the SHL Championship. Prior to his professional career, Gaunce posted 103-133-236 with 211 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 258 career OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters. Gaunce served as Belleville's captain during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.