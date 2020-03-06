McCollum's Game-Saving Denial Clinches 2-1 Win at Maine

Portland, ME - Up by one with 15 seconds left, Reading Royals goaltender Tom McCollum sprawled and made a glove save at the right post on Maine Mariners forward Connor Bleackley, his final save in a 2-1 victory Friday at Cross Insurance Arena. McCollum (28 saves) has won four straight games for Reading and the Royals can clinch a playoff berth Saturday at Worcester with a victory and Adirondack loss. The Royals (76 points) are nine points in front of Maine and Brampton for 2nd place in the North.

The save by McCollum came after the Mariners cut it to a one-goal advantage in the final half of the third. The Royals led by two earlier in the frame. Reading improved to 28-0-4-1 when leading after 2 periods.

Steven Swavely (PPG) opened the scoring on Reading's fifth shot of the game. Corey Mackin and Eric Knodel assisted. Reading has seven man-up goals in eight games this campaign against Maine. McCollum denied 12 shots in the second period and the Royals held the 1-0 edge into the third.

At 4-on-4 in the third, Laberge used the open ice to his advantage to create a one-on-one to the left circle. He sniped it long post above the pad of Brassard to give Reading a 2-0 advantage at 3:23. McCollum stopped his first 25 shots before yielding to Michael McNicholas with nine minutes to go, making it 2-1 Royals.

Francois Brassard blocked 22 shots in defeat.

Reading completes the road trip Sat., Mar. 7 at Worcester (7:05 p.m.) and the next home game is Sun., Mar. 8 vs. Brampton at 4:00 p.m. for First Responders Night, pres. by Met-Ed.

30 a hot commodity

Steven Swavely's 12th goal of the season gave him 33 points this campaign. Reading has five players with at least 30 points this season; Frank DiChiara, Corey Mackin, Eric Knodel and Brayden Low are the others.

On Reading's first goal, Swavely drove to the slot after a pass from Mackin sprung him. He picked his spot and beat Brassard over the blocker on Reading's first man-up shot. Knodel and Mackin assisted. Mackin and Frank DiChiara have both hit the 20-goal threshold, the active Royals leaders.

Swavely has scored at least 12 goals in each of his four ECHL seasons.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (First Responders Game, Pres. by Met-Ed)

Game pres. by Met-Ed - the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games | $1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos | Touch a Truck Event for Kids | Faith & Family Night - Church Group Rates Available | Heaven's Thunder music performance | Last Postgame Party of the season with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Fri., Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (Mental Health Awareness Night)

If a Royals player records a hat trick at the game, one fan will win $10,000 | Special Theme Jersey | Green Ice for the First Time in Royals History | Mental Health Awareness Night | College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office| $1 Green Beer and $1 Domestic Beers | Deibler Dental Royals and Flyers Alumni Coaster Set Giveaway

Sat., Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (Autism Awareness, Scout and Teacher Appreciation)

Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena | Green Ice

3 Lucky Fans will each get to pick a player they think will score a Hat Trick in a contest to win a Jeep Compass Limited | Autism Awareness jerseys | Scout & Teacher Night | BSOHA Royals Puck Giveaway | $1 Rainbow treat or Dippin' Dots | Diaper Drive to benefit Mary's Shelter in Reading

About the Royals

The Royals are in their 19th ECHL season and are proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs 14 times, and are four-time division champions. The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), founded in 1996, owns the Royals and oversees operations at Santander Arena and the Santander Arena Performing Arts Center.

Listen to all Royals broadcasts at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or by downloading the Mixlr App from the App Store or Google Play. All Royals away games are broadcasted on BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric) and Mixlr.

