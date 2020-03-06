Rush Sign Joe Rutkowski

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Joe Rutkowski has signed his first professional contract with the team prior to the start of this weekend's series against the Utah Grizzlies. The signing marks the fourth Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week. Rutkowski will make his professional debut against the Grizzlies tonight, wearing #4.

Rutkowski turns professional following the completion of his collegiate career in the NCAA. The 5'10", 170-pound blue-liner appeared in 33 games with the Bulldogs this year, his senior season, and earned 2 goals, 10 assists, and 12 points.

A native of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Rutkowski amassed 6 goals, 49 assists, and 55 points in 142 games. As a freshman in 2016-17, he was tied for the team-lead with 18 assists, and finished in a tie for fourth on the team in scoring with 20 points in 35 games. Prior to his collegiate career, Rutkowski played one season in the NAHL with the Coulee Region Chill (47gp, 13ast) and one season in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede (58gp, 7g-26ast-33pts).

The Rush continue their eight-game home stand with a pair of matchups against the Utah Grizzlies tonight, and Saturday, March 7th. Puck drop for both showdowns is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. Saturday's game is our Fifth Annual "Princess Night", presented by ImageAll. As in previous seasons, "Princess Night" will feature a youth jersey giveaway sponsored by Coca-Cola Bottling Company High Country. Additionally, Anna and Elsa will be in attendance along with other princesses! Get your tickets HERE.

