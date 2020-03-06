Sheppard Assigned to 'Blades from AHL's Checkers

March 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Everblades defenseman Derek Sheppard

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades defenseman Derek Sheppard(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers assigned on Friday defenseman Derek Sheppard to the Florida Everblades.

In a separate transaction, the Everblades have signed defenseman Cole MacDonald to help bolster the team's depth on the blue line.

A second-year pro, Sheppard set the Everblades franchise record for points by a rookie defenseman with 40 points (14g, 26a) last season and has put up three points (2g, 1a) in 23 games with Charlotte this season. The Ajax, Ontario, native has three points in three games with Florida this year and owns 50 points (18g, 32a) and 11 multi-point games in 70 career ECHL contests. Last season, Sheppard registered nine multi-point games and tied for the 'Blades lead with six power-play goals while playing in 57 games. At the end of the season, Sheppard was named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie and All-ECHL Second Teams.

Before turning pro, Sheppard played four seasons at York University in Toronto, Ontario, from 2014-18. He excelled offensively in his college career and notched 100 points (33g, 67a) in 111 career games.

MacDonald, 24, comes to the 'Blades after playing the last four seasons with St. Francis Xavier University (USports) in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. He had a career year in the 2019-20 campaign, registering career-highs in goals (7), assists (22) and points (29). MacDonald finished second on the team in scoring with his 29 points. The Wetaskiwin, Alberta, native finished his four-year career with 89 points (20g, 69a) in 110 games. He was named to the Atlantic University Sport All-Rookie Team in 2016-17 and earned AUS Second All-Star Team honors in 2017-18.

Prior to his college career, MacDonald played four seasons for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League from 2012-16. He served as an alternate captain for the Silvertips in his final season with the team in 2015-16 and completed his major junior career with 98 points (23g, 75a) in 266 career games.

Florida finishes a home-and-home series against the Jacksonville Icemen with a Friday night matchup at Veterans Memorial Arena. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Images from this story



Florida Everblades defenseman Derek Sheppard

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.