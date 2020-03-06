ECHL Transactions - March 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 6, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Hayden Hawkey, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte

Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D placed on reserve

Delete Gage Torrel, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Boudens, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Adam Henry, D activated from reserve

Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jimmy Lodge, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Idaho:

Add Jeff King, D activated from reserve

Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Coatta, F placed on reserve

Delete Brady Norrish, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Connor McDonald, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)

Jacksonville:

Add Everett Clark, F activated from Injured Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Chad McDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Mason Morelli, F assigned by Stockton

Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

Newfoundland:

Delete Garrett Johnston, D loaned to Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Andrew Durham, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Roman Durny, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Tad Kozun, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Delete Mikhail Shalagin, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Joe Rutkowski, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Beau McCue, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Reading:

Add Trevor Gooch, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Strome, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Dylan Steman, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Novak, F placed on reserve

Add Alexandre Boivin, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/5]

Utah:

Add Travis Barron, F activated from Injured Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Justin Almeida, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Will Smith, F activated from reserve [3/5]

Delete Jan Drozg, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh [3/5]

Wichita:

Add Cam Clarke, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Borsoi, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve [3/5]

ECHL Stories from March 6, 2020

