ECHL Transactions - March 6
March 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 6, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Hayden Hawkey, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve
Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte
Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D placed on reserve
Delete Gage Torrel, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Boudens, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Adam Henry, D activated from reserve
Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jimmy Lodge, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Idaho:
Add Jeff King, D activated from reserve
Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Coatta, F placed on reserve
Delete Brady Norrish, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Connor McDonald, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)
Jacksonville:
Add Everett Clark, F activated from Injured Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Chad McDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Mason Morelli, F assigned by Stockton
Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
Newfoundland:
Delete Garrett Johnston, D loaned to Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Andrew Durham, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Roman Durny, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Tad Kozun, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Delete Mikhail Shalagin, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Joe Rutkowski, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Beau McCue, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Reading:
Add Trevor Gooch, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Strome, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Dylan Steman, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Novak, F placed on reserve
Add Alexandre Boivin, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/5]
Utah:
Add Travis Barron, F activated from Injured Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Justin Almeida, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Will Smith, F activated from reserve [3/5]
Delete Jan Drozg, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh [3/5]
Wichita:
Add Cam Clarke, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Borsoi, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve [3/5]
