Goal Parade Leads to Walleye Win on Friday Night

INDIANAPOLIS - Closing out the week with their second of back to back games against Central Division opponents, the Indy Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. Scoring back to back goals all night, the teams entered the third period tied at three goals each. Toledo's Josh Kestner would score the go-ahead goal with 11 minutes remaining, handing the Walleye a 4-3 win.

Toledo opened the scoring when Gregor MacLeod jumped on a bouncing puck in front of the net and threw it through multiple sliding bodies to take the 1-0 lead. Less than a minute later, Bobby MacIntyre tied the game with a backhand deke to beat Christopoulos.

Immediately after Indy tied the game, Toledo's Kyle Bonis took back the lead jumping on an Indy turnover and beating Fuel goaltender Chase Marchand with a wrist shot. The Fuel would tie the game late in the third when Mathieu Foget fed Alex Rauter who would beat Christopoulos with a wrist shot. Josh Winquist would hand Toledo the 3-2 lead with two minutes remaining in the period, firing a shot past Marchand.

Tying the game at three goals apiece, Spencer Watson wristed a shot over the shoulder of Christopoulos after a turnaround pass from Jack Ramsey. The Fuel would have three chances on the man advantage in the second period but would fail to score, sending the teams into the locker room tied 3-3.

Toledo would steal the lead halfway through the third period when Toledo's leading scorer Josh Kestner wired a puck over the shoulder of Marchand on an odd-man rush.

