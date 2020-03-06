Mavs Furious Third Period Comeback Yields Standings Point, But KC Falls 5-4 in Overtime

March 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 5-4 Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks scored three goals across a two minute, 49 second stretch in the third period to tie the game at 4-4 before losing in OT. Mitch Vanderlaan led the way for the Mavericks with a goal and two assists, while Marcus Crawford, Bryan Lemos, and Mason Morelli netted goals for the Mavericks. Tyler Parsons stopped 20 of 24 shots by the Americans. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night against the Wichita Thunder at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m.

First Period

-Allen goal: Jordan Topping (25) at 10:36. Assisted by Brett Pollock and Alex Guptill.

-Allen goal: Alex Breton (11) at 17:33. Assisted by Mitch McLain and Tyler Sheehy.

-Shots: KC 10, ALN 8

Second Period

-Allen goal: Cody Corbett (4) at 8:02. Assisted by Ben Carroll.

-Kansas City goal: Mitch Vanderlaan (7) at 16:44. Assisted by Mason Morelli and Derek Pratt.

-Shots: KC 13, ALN 5

Third Period

-Allen goal: Jordan Topping (26) at 5:51. Assisted by Tyler Sheehy and Ben Carroll.

-Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (4) at 14:42. Assisted by Loren Ulett and Mitch Vanderlaan.

-Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (14) at 15:03. Assisted by Mitch Vanderlaan and Kevin McKernan.

-Kansas City goal: Mason Morelli (1) at 17:21. Assisted by Mitch Hults and Kevin McKernan.

-Shots: KC 20, ALN 9

Overtime

-Allen goal: Mitch McLain (4) at 3:30. Assisted by Spencer Asuchak and Alex Breton.

-Shots: KC 2, ALN 1

Notes & Streaks

-Mitch Vanderlaan had a multipoint game with one goal and two assists.

-Kevin McKernan had a multipoint game with two assists.

-Mason Morelli had a multipoint game with one goal and an assist.

-The Mavericks three goals in 2:49 in the third period was their fastest sequence of three goals all season.

-The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks face-off against the Wichita Thunder Saturday Night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is at 7:05 p.m.

Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.