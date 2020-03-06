Game Preview: Everblades at IceMen, March 6, 2020

March 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Florida Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, March 6, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #27

Referee: Cameron Fleming (#27) Linesmen: Trent Williams (#42) & Tarrington Wyonzek (#88)

About Tonight's Game: Jacksonville opens up a five-game homestand this evening and the first of three home games in as many days. The two teams will meet for the second time in three days. Despite a sold effort and outshooting the Everblades on Wednesday in Estero, the Icemen still fell in the contest 3-1 as Florida netminder Cam Johnson turned aside 36 of 37 shots faced in the contest. The Icemen sit nine points out of a playoff spot in the South Division, but possess games in hand on every team ahead of them in the division. Meanwhile, the Everblades have won five straight and are just one point back of first place South Carolina.

Series History: Florida leads the season series 8-1-0-1 and also leads the All-Time Series 30-4-2-1.

About the Icemen: Mike Hedden has scored seven goals in the last nine games.....Chase Lang leads the Icemen in scoring against the Everblades with seven points (2g, 5a)....On Thursday, the Icemen traded forward Emerson Clark to the Toledo Walleye in exchange for forward Alex Kromm and future considerations. Kromm is expected to make his Icemen debut at some point this weekend.

About the Everblades: Levko Koper has scored four goals in his last five games....Hunter Garlent has recorded 12 points (7g, 5a) in ten games against the Icemen this season.....Florida is an impressive 27-4-1 when scoring first.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, March 7, vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. - Nickelodeon Night! The Icemen will wear special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle jerseys! The first 3,000 fans will receive a coach Jason Christie mini-bobblehead!

Sunday, March 8, vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m. -It's Publix Family Funday game and Pucks & Paws! The Icemen will wear the popular Publix "Pub Sub" jerseys. In addition, fans can bring their dog to the game for Pucks & Paws presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital.

