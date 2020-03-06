Starrett Returns; Thunder Signs D Clarke

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today. Bakersfield has loaned forward Beau Starrett to the Thunder. Wichita has also announced the signing of rookie defenseman Cam Clarke.

Starrett, 24, returns to Wichita after being called up on January 30. He was set to come back to the Thunder on February 11, but was recalled by the Condors due to injuries. The rookie forward out of Cornell University has 16 goals and 28 points in 47 games so far this season for the Thunder.

Clarke, 23, turns pro after completing a four-year career at Ferris State University. A native of Tecumseh, Mighigan, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner is a former fifth round draft pick (#135 overall) of the Boston Bruins in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In 126 career games with the Bulldogs, Clarke recorded 33 points (3g, 30a) and was named to the All-Academic Team (WCHA) in 2017-18.

He played one season of junior hockey for the North American Hockey League's Lone Star Brahmas, where he registered 50 points (9g, 41) in 59 games. He was named NAHL Defenseman of the Year at the conclusion of the 2015-16 campaign.

Wichita continues its seven-game road trip on Saturday night with a visit to Independence to face Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.

