Game Notes: vs. Utah

March 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





Rapid City Rush vs Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

THIS SEASON

Utah: 60gp, 33-17-6-4, 76pts (3rd Mountain)

Last Game - 2/29 @ Idaho (4-0 L)

Rush: 58gp, 28-24-5-1, 62pts (5th Mountain)

Last Game - 3/1 vs Tulsa (6-3 L)

HEAD TO HEAD - 9 of 13 Games Played

Utah: 4-2-1-2, 11pts

Power Play: 18% (9/50)

Penalty Kill: 84% (42/50)

Leading Scorer(s): Ty Lewis* (7gp, 2g-6ast-8pts)

Rush: 5-3-1-0, 11pts

Power Play: 16% (8/50)

Penalty Kill: 82% (41/50)

Leading Scorer(s): Peter Quenneville/Tyler Coulter/Brennan Saulnier (6pts)

NOTES

THE BIG PICTURE: With 14 games remaining in the year, the Rush find themselves on the outside-looking-into the Mountain Division playoff bracket. They still have four games in hand on Tulsa, who currently occupies the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division bracket. Additionally, the team has 5 games left against Kansas City (3 home, 2 away), 4 against Utah (2 each at home and away), 3 against Idaho at home, and one 1 against Tulsa and Allen (both away). Here's a look at the Mountain Division Standings, and upcoming matchups this week:

1) Allen: 60gp, 39-13-6-2, 86pts; This week: 3/6 @ KC; 3/7 vs TUL (CLINCHED; Magic # To Title - 18)

2) Idaho: 59gp, 35-17-3-4, 77pts; This week: 3/6, 3/7 vs SC

3) Utah: 60gp, 33-17-6-4, 76pts; This week: 3/6, 3/7 @ RUSH

4) Tulsa: 62gp, 28-26-7-1, 64pts; This week: 3/7 @ ALN

5) RUSH: 58gp, 28-24-5-1, 62pts; This week: 3/6, 3/7 vs UT

6) Kansas City: 58gp, 24-30-3-1, 52pts; This week: 3/6 vs ALN; 3/7, 3/8 vs WIC

7) Wichita: 59gp, 22-29-8-0, 52pts; This week: 3/7, 3/8 @ KC

OFFENSIVE PENDULUM SWINGS: In their four-game road trip against Utah and Idaho two weeks ago, the Rush mustered only 5 total goals, with one game featuring a pair (a shootout loss to Idaho on February 21st). Since coming back home to start an eight-game home stand, the Rush have amassed 14 goals, with 8 coming in one game, the second time this season the Rush have dropped 8 on an opponent.

FIRST WORD: We've lauded the Rush's ability to get on the board first all year long, and these last few weeks have continued the trend. The Rush not only provided the first goal of the game in all three games against the Oilers last week, but have done so in 7 of their last 10 games. Overall, the Rush have scored first in 36 games, and are 24-7-4-1 when doing so, a win percentage of 73.6%.

PENALTIES KILLING: A staple of the Rush this season that's led to great success, the Rush penalty kill took a hit last week, allowing four power play goals in the three-game series against the Oilers, going 75% (12/16) on the kill. The Rush have allowed a power play goal in 6 of their last 8 games, going 24/33 on the PK in that time frame (72.7%). Additionally, the Rush have had to kill off 4 or more penalties in a game in three straight game and four of their last six.

KEEP IT ROLLING: Every time the Rush and Grizzlies meet, its always a bitter rivalry showdown. The Rush have seen overwhelming success on their side of the rivalry, even though at one point they were referred to as a "perennial bottom feeder" from someone on the opposite side. Despite that, Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetraullt holds a career record of 23-10-1-1 against Utah since being named the Head Coach in the 2017-18 season. This season, the Rush are 5-3-1-0 against Utah, and 3-1-0-0 in Rapid City this year.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Two Rush players carry statistical streaks into tonight's rematch against Tulsa:

Keeghan Howdeshell: has assists and points in three straight games (4gp, 2g-5ast-7pts)

Tanner Karty: has assists in three straight games (3gp, 5ast)

