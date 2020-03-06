Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Rapid City. March 6, 2020

March 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Utah Grizzlies (33-17-10, 76 points) @ Rapid City Rush (28-24-6, 62 points)

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Friday March 6, 2020. 7:00 pm MST. Classic Country AM 1370/104.3 FM HD2.

It's the 4th game of the 5 game road trip for the Grizz and the 1st of 2 games in the Black Hills this weekend. Utah is 15-6-4 in their last 25 games.

Grizzlies are in 3rd place with 76 points as they are 1 points behind Idaho for 2nd.

Utah has had 18 games decided past regulation and have a record of 8-6-4 in OT or shootout.

Grizzlies Defense Has Dominated

Utah has allowed just 1 goal in a game 21 times this season. Grizz also have 3 shutouts this year. This season the Grizz are 2nd in goals allowed per game (2.58) and shots allowed per game (27.13). They have outscored opponents 196 to 155 this season.

Keep an Eye on the Shot Count

Utah has usually been the aggressor in terms of controlling the puck and pace of play. Utah has outshot opponents in 42 of the 60 games this season. Against Rapid City the Grizzlies have 339 shots in 9 games (37.6 per game) vs the Rush. Utah has 222 shots in the last 5 head to head games.

Grizz Acquire Forwards Beaulieu and Horn

Forward Austin Beaulieu (Bo-le-o) or (bolio) signed with Utah on March 4th. He played for the U. of Alabama Huntsville for 4 seasons, scoring 15 goals and 24 assists.

Christian Horn was acquired prior to the trade deadline from the Indy Fuel on March 5th for Future Considerations. Horn had 1 goal and 1 assist in 5 games for the Fuel this season. He previously played in 16 games this year for Norfolk, scoring 3 goals and 4 assists. He has 139 games of ECHL experience with Rapid City, Norfolk, South Carolina and Indy.

Beaulieu will wear number 44, while Horn will wear number 39 for the Grizzlies when they face Rapid City this weekend.

February Recap

Utah went 8-4-1-2 in 15 games in the 29 day month. Highlights included a Mitch Maxwell game deciding goal with 2:36 left in a 6-4 win on Feb. 1 at Greenville. Grizz went 6-3 on a 3 week, 6 state, 9 game road trip that started in late January. Peter Tischke delivered the game winning goal on February 19th vs Rapid City.

Griffen Molino led the team with 13 points despite playing in only 9 February games. Ryan Wagner led the way with 7 goals. Taylor Richart had 10 assists in February. Molino and Connor Yau led the team in plus-minus (+7).

PLAYER TEAM POS GP PTS G A +/-

Griffen Molino UTA F 9 13 6 7 7

Josh Dickinson UTA C 13 12 4 8 5

Taylor Richart UTA D 15 10 10 4

Ryan Wagner UTA F 11 9 7 2 4

Tim McGauley UTA F 9 7 3 4 5

Ty Lewis UTA F 12 7 2 5 -3

Jack Jenkins UTA F 15 6 2 4 4

Peter Tischke UTA D 12 6 1 5 2

Mitch Maxwell UTA F 15 5 4 1 -2

Kevin Davis UTA D 15 5 5 -3

Yuri Terao UTA F 15 5 4 1 3

Tough Week in Boise

Utah lost all 3 games in Boise last week. They got a standings point in a shootout loss on February 26th and an overtime loss on February 28th. Utah was outscored 10 to 4 in the 3 games.

Recent Transactions

Forward Nick Henry and Defenseman Josh Anderson were each reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on March 1st. Henry played for Utah on February 28th and 29th at Idaho. Henry has appeared in 38 games for Colorado this season. Anderson has 2 goals and 4 assists in 23 games this season.

On February 27th Forwards Ryan Wagner, Tim McGauley, Josh Dickinson and defenseman Peter Tischke were each reassigned to the AHL's Eagles. Wagner had an amazing week. He scored 2 goals for Utah on February 24th vs Kansas City, added 2 more on February 26th at Idaho and on March 1st had 2 goals for the Colorado in their 3-1 victory over Milwaukee. McGauley leads the league with 42 assists. Dickinson was the league's Player of the Month for October 2019 and Tischke scored the game winning goal in overtime on February 19th vs Rapid City.

Goaltender Jeff Smith was traded to the Orlando Solar Bears for Future Considerations on February 27th. Smith has played in 2 games for Orlando since the trade and has stopped 39 of 44 shots.

Larocque and Barron Expected to Return

Defenseman Sasha Larocque and forward Travis Barron are expected to play this weekend. For Barron it would be his first game since January 25th vs Allen. Barron has 26 points this season (10 goals, 16 assists) in 32 games. Larocque last played on January 29th at Atlanta. Sasha has 1 goal and 8 assists in 38 games. Larocque was the 2019 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Scoring First Is Important

Utah is 21-3-2 when scoring first this season, a .846 winning percentage. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies perspective, they have only scored first in 26 of the 60 games.

Grizz vs Rapid City

Utah is 4-2-1-2 vs RC this season. They have standings points in 7 of 9. In the last meeting between the rivals Peter Tischke won the game 2:01 into overtime on February 19th.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Forward Tim McGauley leads league in assists (42). Tim is 3rd in plus-minus (+35) and is 4th in points (62). Griffen Molino is 5th in points (59) and 4th in plus-minus (+32). Taylor Richart is tied for 2nd in goals by a defenseman (12). He also leads all blueliners in shots on goal (182). Richart leads league in defenseman power play goals (8). Yuri Terao has 5 game winning goals, tied for 2nd most among rookies. Connor Yau has the best plus-minus rating among rookies (+27) and 5th among all league defenseman. Mason McDonald leads the league in shootout wins (3). Martin Ouellette is 3rd in the league in wins (22).

Rio Tinto Kennecott Partners with the Grizzlies

For every goal scored at home this season Rio Tinto Kennecott will donate $100 to UCAIR, the Utah Clean Air Partnership. The Grizzlies have scored 90 goals at home so far this season. Grizz have outscored opponents 90 to 66 at Maverik Center and have a record of 18-7-2-2.

Upcoming Promotions

March 13th Allen at Utah - AFCU Friday.

March 14th Allen at Utah - Military Night (Specialty jersey's). Beer Fest. Lucky's Family Night.

March 15th Allen at Utah - 1 pm.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 33-17-6-4

Home record: 18-7-2-2. Utah has outscored opponents 90 to 66 at home this season.

Road record: 15-10-4-2. Utah is outscoring opponents 106 to 89 on the road this season.

Last 10 games: Utah is 5-2-1-2

Goals per game: 3.27 (Tied 10th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.58 (4th).

Shots per game: 32.95 (10th).

Shots against per game: 27.13 (2nd).

Utah has outshot opponents in 42 of the 60 games this season.

Shots Win Loss

Outshooting 25 15

Outshot 8 12

Power play: 19.0 % (8th).

Penalty Kill: 83.6 % (Tied 7th).

Record When Scoring First: 21-3-2 (.848 win %). League average is a .754 win %.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 21 5

Opposition 12 21

Team Leaders

Goals: Ty Lewis (23)

Assists: Tim McGauley (42) - Leads league.

Points: McGauley (62) - 2nd in league.

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+35) - 2nd in league.

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86)

Power Play Points: Tim McGauley/Taylor Richart (15) - All 15 of McGauley's points are assists. Richart has 8 goals and 7 assists on P.P.

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (182)

Shooting Percentage: Josh Dickinson (17.6 %)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao/Griffen Molino (5)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (18)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947) Ouellette has a .925 Save %

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62) Ouellette has a (2.05).

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

Ty Lewis - 1 (January 13th).

4 Goal Game - Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 48 76 64 4 4 196 Utah Grizzlies 676 667 578 52 1973

Opposition 42 58 45 6 4 155 Opposition 518 568 489 49 1624

