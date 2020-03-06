Battle of the Badges Set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday
March 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals host the team's 15th annual Battle of the Badges game on 12:30 p.m. at Santander Arena prior to First Responders Night at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton
Battle of the Badges history
For the fourth straight season, Reading Police and Fire matches Allentown Police and Fire. The BOB Game began in 2006 as a benefit game played in remembrance of fallen Reading Police Officer Michael H. Wise II, who died in the line of duty in June of 2004, and Reading Police Officer Scott A. Wertz who was fatally wounded in the line of duty in August of 2006. The game also raises funds for the police and fire departments scholarship funds.
Allentown leads the all-time series between the Reading Police and Fire Departments and the Allentown squads, 2-1. 9-4. Allentown scored three straight in the final five minutes of the first to break the game open and lead, 5-1, after one. John Eddleman (Allentown Fire Department) was named Deibler Dental Star of the Game with five goals.. In the historical matchup between the Reading Fire Department and Reading Police Department, Fire won the series 6-4-1.
