Growlers Clinch a Playoff Spot, Take down the Thunder 5-2

March 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers punched their ticket to the 2020 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 5-2 victory against the Adirondack Thunder Friday night at Mile One Centre before 4,214 fans.

Justin Brazeau opened the scoring 3:34 into the game after taking a pass from Trent Bourque and firing home his team-leading 26th of the season from between the hashmarks to give the Growlers an early 1-0 lead, but just over five minutes later John Edwardh capitalized on a Growlers turnover and backhanded a shot behind Maksim Zhukov to tie the game at 1-1.

Matt Salhany gave the Thunder the lead with 1:38 remaining in the period with a shorthanded strike, but off the ensuing faceoff, Trey Bradley fired a slapper five-hole for a 2-2 game after the opening 20 minutes of play.

A scoreless second period saw the Thunder outshoot the Growlers 9-7, but Growlers Nation erupted when Captain James Melindy took exception to some pushing and shoving by Michael Sdao and the two dropped the gloves with 1:13 left in the second period.

Justin Brazeau looked to have pulled the Growlers ahead 1:30 into the third period, but after review, it was deemed no goal.

Todd Skirving re-stored the Growlers lead with 7:50 remaining in the third period after deflecting a rebound behind McAdam for his fourth of the season, and Matt Bradley added another tally 1:44 later for a 4-2 Growlers lead.

The Thunder pulled their netminder for an extra attacked with three minutes left, but the gamble didn't pay off as Brady Ferguson hit the empty net securing a 5-2 victory and a playoff berth for the Growlers.

Quick Hits

James Melindy returned to the lineup following an eight-game suspension

Colt Conrad has five assists in the last three games

The three stars were 3 - T. Skirving (NFL), 2 - M. Bradley (NFL), 1 - T. Bradley (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their three-game homestand with a rematch versus the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils Saturday night at Mile One Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at mileonecentre.com, by phone at 709-576-7657 or in-person at the Mile One Centre Box Office.

Adirondack Thunder (22-26-8-5) at Newfoundland Growlers (40-17-0-1)

Friday, March 6th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st NFL 3:33 J. Brazeau (26) T. Bourque, C. Conrad V 2 7 8 9 91 H 9 17 18 38 39

1 - 1 2 1st ADK 8:57 J. Edwardh (17) M. Salhany, C. Curti V 2 3 9 21 91 H 9 17 39 43 48

2 - 1 3 1st ADK 18:22 M. Salhany (26) M. Sdao SH V 2 4 5 91 H 9 10 22 29 38

2 - 2 4 1st NFL 18:58 T. Bradley (14) M. Bradley, C. Conrad PP V 4 5 23 44 H 14 17 27 39 48

2 - 3 5 3rd NFL 12:08 T. Skirving (4) T. Bradley, M. Gendron V 2 5 9 21 91 H 14 15 18 27 38

2 - 4 6 3rd NFL 13:27 M. Bradley (10) E. Neugold, T. Skirving V 4 7 17 22 23 H 4 8 14 15 27

2 - 5 7 3rd NFL 18:05 B. Ferguson (22) G. Estephan EN V 3 8 9 22 23 91 H 10 22 29 43 48

