Americans Win Another Overtime Thriller

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, won their third overtime affair in their last five games beating the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night 5-4.

Mitch McLain was the hero on Friday putting one past Kansas City goalie Tyler Parsons in the extra session on a beautiful pass from Spencer Asuchak to give the Americans the victory. It was Allen's 40th win of the season.

"It wasn't pretty, but we'll take it," said Allen Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We wanted this one for Patty (Jake Paterson). He played great tonight and we let him down in the third with a couple of bad defensive mistakes. With a lot still on the line for us going down the stretch, every point is critical."

Jordan Topping tied Tyler Sheehy for the team lead in goals with 26, scoring two on Friday. He has three goals in his last two games. Ben Carroll had two assists in his Allen debut. Cody Corbett scored his 4th goal of the season. Alex Breton had a goal and an assist, while Tyler Sheehy added two helpers.

Jake Paterson made 40 saves to pick up the win in net. Alex Guptill left the game in the first period for Allen after taking a skate to the face. He returned to the ice in the second period wearing a cage and finished the game.

The Allen Americans return home on Saturday night for the 11th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire charity hockey game. Doors open at 4:30 pm for a 5:05 pm puck drop. The Americans host Tulsa at 7:05 pm. Don't miss a live jersey auction following the game as the gray jerseys will be up for bid.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - M. McLain

2. KC - M. Vanderlaan

3. ALN - J. Topping

