Americans Open the Weekend in Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:05 pm.

This will be the final regular season meeting between the two teams. The season series is tied 3-3-0. Allen is 2-1-0 in Kansas City this season. Over the last five years, the Americans record against KC is 22-23-3-0.

Bryan Lemos and David Dzuirzynski lead Kansas City in points against Allen with six each. Bryan Lemos and CJ Eick are tied for the team-lead in goals against the Americans with three each.

"They have played well against us this season," said Allen Americans forward Alex Guptill. "We can't take anyone lightly. Most of these guys are fighting for jobs next season. This is a big weekend for us. We have Tulsa on Saturday, and then three big games in Utah next weekend."

Alex Guptill leads the way against Kansas City with 13 points (7 goals and 6 assists). Guptill celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday.

Ben Carroll will make his Allen debut tonight. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman played the last four seasons at the University of Alberta. Before that, he played parts of four years with the Edmonton Oil Kings, where he was a teammate of Brett Pollock and Cody Corbett. This year he had 22 points in 28 games.

The Allen Americans return home on Saturday for doubleheader hockey day in Allen. The 11th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game is at 5:05 pm, with the Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

