Grizz Acquire Christian Horn in a Trade

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Christian Horn from the Indy Fuel for Future Considerations prior to the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon.

Horn has appeared in 143 ECHL games in his career with Rapid City, South Carolina, Norfolk and Indy. He has 31 goals and 46 assists in his time in this league. Horn has played in 21 games this season, 16 with Norfolk and 5 with Indy. He has a total of 4 goals and 5 assists this season.

Horn will wear number 39 for the Grizzlies, who conclude a 5 game road trip with a 2 game series this Friday and Saturday at Rapid City. Next homestand will be on March 13th-15th vs Allen. Military night will be on March 14th. The March 15th game at 1:00 pm was originally scheduled for March 11th at 7:00 pm.

