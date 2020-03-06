Defenseman Ryan Johnston Recalled by AHL San Diego Gulls

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Ryan Johnston has been recalled from the Idaho Steelheads by the San Diego Gulls, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Johnston, 28, made his ECHL debut on February 26 and played four games with the Steelheads, tallying one assist with a plus-one rating. The Sudbury, Ont. came to the Steelheads from AHL San Diego following 14 games and six points (1-5-6) with a plus-two rating coming back from two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He led Mora IK defenseman in assists and scoring in 2018-19 with 22 points (3-19-22) through 50 games while adding another 11 points (2-9-11) with Lulea HF the year prior. Johnston played 10 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens between 2015 and 2017 while making his NHL debut on Apr. 5, 2016 against the Florida Panthers. In 202 professional games, he owns 77 points (11-61-77) with 102 penalty minutes.

