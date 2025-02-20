Mavericks Acquire Defenseman Thomas Farrell from Indy in Trade

February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Thomas Farrell with the Indy Fuel

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have acquired defenseman Thomas Farrell from the Indy Fuel in exchange for goaltender Logan Neaton.

Neaton, 25, appeared in one game for the Mavericks this season, posting a 2.08 goals-against average (GAA) and a .939 save percentage in a losing effort. The Mavericks thank Logan for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best in his future career.

Farrell, 26, is a 6-foot-1, 201-pound right-shot defenseman from Mettawa, Illinois. In 29 games with the Indy Fuel this season, he has recorded one goal and four assists for five points, with a +5 rating. This is Farrell's second full season in the ECHL, having previously played for the Toledo Walleye in 2023-24. Across 61 ECHL games, he has tallied four goals, nine assists (13 points), and a +13 rating.

Farrell turned pro in 2022-23 after captaining Army West Point during his senior season. Over his four-year NCAA career, he played 126 games, registering 16 goals, 46 assists (62 points). He served as an alternate captain in his junior season and was a First-Team Atlantic Hockey All-Star in 2020-21. Prior to his collegiate career, Farrell played three combined seasons in the USHL and NAHL.

The Mavericks are back in action tomorrow, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, as they take on the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena. Saturday's game is a special one-it's First Responders Night, dedicated to honoring the courageous men and women who serve our community.

Before the game, first responder units from both Missouri and Kansas will have firetrucks, squad cars, and an ambulance on display outside the arena. The Cass County Sheriff's Office will present the color guard, and first responder vehicles will take the ice during intermissions.

With only four home games left in February, now is the time to rally behind your Mavericks! Secure your seats at kcmavericks.com/tickets or call 816-252-7825.

ECHL Stories from February 20, 2025

