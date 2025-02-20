Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Alexander Suzdalev has been reassigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.

Suzdalev, 20, is in his first season of North American professional hockey. He has tallied 24 points (16 goals, eight assists) in 29 games for South Carolina this season and has skated in three games for the Bears. He is in the first season of a three-year entry-level NHL contract with Washington.

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The puck drops at 7:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

