ECHL Transactions - February 20
February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 20, 2025:
Adirondack:
add Tyler Brennan, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
delete Micah Robbins, G released as emergency backup goalie
Bloomington:
add Dustin Manz, F acquired from Rapid City 2/19
delete Maxim Barbashev, F recalled by Hartford
Greenville:
add Kolby Hay, G activated from 3-day injured reserve 2/19
add Jacob Flynn, D activated from reserve 2/19
delete Dryden McKay, G recalled by Ontario 2/19
delete Dru Krebs, D recalled by Ontario 2/19
Indy:
delete Thomas Farrell, D traded to Kansas City
Iowa:
delete Gavin Hain, F recalled by Iowa Wild
delete Dakota Raabe, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Jonathon Lemieux, G assigned by Abbotsford
delete Dave DeSander, G released as emergency backup goalie
Kansas City:
delete Logan Neaton, G traded to Indy
Orlando:
add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve
add Tanner Schachle, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve
delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve
delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Wyatt Wilson, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval
Tulsa:
add Troy Kobryn, G signed contract
delete Adam Schuh, G released as emergency backup goalie
delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on 14-day injured reserve 2/19
Utah:
add Connor Senken, D signed contract
add Vincent Duplessis, G activated from reserve
delete Connor Senken, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Cole Tymkin, F signed contract
add Eli Lieffers, F signed contract
add Philip Waugh, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D loaned to Providence
delete Mathieu De St.Phalle, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
add Matt Kopperud, F assigned by Bridgeport
add Matias Rajaniemi, D assigned by Bridgeport
delete Benjamin Lindberg, D placed on reserve
delete Anthony Hora, D placed on reserve
delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Mark Cheremeta, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Matt Boudens, F suspended by Worcester
