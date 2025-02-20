ECHL Transactions - February 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 20, 2025:

Adirondack:

add Tyler Brennan, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

delete Micah Robbins, G released as emergency backup goalie

Bloomington:

add Dustin Manz, F acquired from Rapid City 2/19

delete Maxim Barbashev, F recalled by Hartford

Greenville:

add Kolby Hay, G activated from 3-day injured reserve 2/19

add Jacob Flynn, D activated from reserve 2/19

delete Dryden McKay, G recalled by Ontario 2/19

delete Dru Krebs, D recalled by Ontario 2/19

Indy:

delete Thomas Farrell, D traded to Kansas City

Iowa:

delete Gavin Hain, F recalled by Iowa Wild

delete Dakota Raabe, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Jonathon Lemieux, G assigned by Abbotsford

delete Dave DeSander, G released as emergency backup goalie

Kansas City:

delete Logan Neaton, G traded to Indy

Orlando:

add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve

add Tanner Schachle, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve

delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve

delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval

Tulsa:

add Troy Kobryn, G signed contract

delete Adam Schuh, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on 14-day injured reserve 2/19

Utah:

add Connor Senken, D signed contract

add Vincent Duplessis, G activated from reserve

delete Connor Senken, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Cole Tymkin, F signed contract

add Eli Lieffers, F signed contract

add Philip Waugh, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D loaned to Providence

delete Mathieu De St.Phalle, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

add Matt Kopperud, F assigned by Bridgeport

add Matias Rajaniemi, D assigned by Bridgeport

delete Benjamin Lindberg, D placed on reserve

delete Anthony Hora, D placed on reserve

delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Matt Boudens, F suspended by Worcester

