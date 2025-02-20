Cassaro Scores, Royals Frozen in Road-Trip Opener against Kalamazoo, 4-1

February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (18-22-7-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Kalamazoo Wings (19-26-1-1), 4-1, at Wings Event Center on Wednesday, February 19th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (6-4-2-0) suffered the loss in goal with 28 saves on 32 shots faced while Kalamazoo's goaltender Hunter Vorva (2-2-0-0) earned the win in goal with 30 saves on 31 shots faced.

Gianfranco Cassaro (8) put Reading on the board and in front 4:34 into the game with a wrist shot past Vorva. Kalamazoo tied the score and took the lead on back-to-back power play goals from Lee Lapid (5 & 6) at 10:04 and 19:08, respectively.

After a scoreless second period, the Wings put the game out of reach for good with two goals in the third period. The first came as the third power play goal of the game for Kalamazoo from Max Humitz (9) at 1:01 and an insurance goal from former Royal Ryan Cox (6) at 16:50, 4-1. The Royals three surrendered power play goals were the most allowed in a single game this season.

The Royals continue a four-game in five-day road-trip out west against Fort Wayne on Friday and Saturday at 7:35 PM. The road-trip concludes at Wheeling on Sunday at 4:10 PM.

The Royals return home to host the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, February 26th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

