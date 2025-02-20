Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction Returns this Weekend

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), have teamed up again with the Jayden DeLuca Foundation in support of children's cardiac health this Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 when the Steelheads host the Wichita Thunder for Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction Weekend at Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads will wear custom-designed jerseys created by the Jayden DeLuca Foundation for the games Friday and Saturday, and those jerseys will be available for fans to bid on in an online-only auction through the Handbid app. Fans can place bids beginning on Friday at 4:00 p.m. MT and continue from anywhere through Sunday at 12:00 p.m. MT.

Proceeds from the jersey auction go towards the Jayden DeLuca Foundation and St. Luke's Children's Hospital, which supports children and their families in the battle against cardiac disease and works to promote scientific and medical research to find cures for cardiac diseases. The foundation was established in 2008 by Jeremy and Karalie DeLuca following the passing of their daughter, Jayden, due to a congenital heart condition. During the 2023-24 season, the Steelheads and the Treasure Valley community raised $39,200 and in total over $151,600 has been contributed toward the Jayden DeLuca Foundation.

