Oilers Add Goaltender Troy Kobryn

February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signing of rookie goaltender Troy Kobyrn to an SPC.

Kobryn, 26, appeared in five games with the Oilers last season, posting a 2-3-0-0 record with a 3.98 GAA and a .895 save percentage. The goaltender is the younger brother of forward Tyler Kobryn, who made his pro debut with the Oilers in 2020-21.

The six-foot, 200-pound netminder attended training camp with the Oilers on a PTO before heading to the SPHL at the beginning of the regular season. In seven games this season, Kobyrn sports a 1-4-1-0 record split between the Peoria Rivermen and Huntsville Havoc. In addition to his time with the Oilers, Kobryn made stops with Fayetteville, Pensacola and Knoxville of the SPHL last season,

Prior to turning pro, the Hillsborough, New Jersey native split his collegiate career between Merrimack College and American International College after a junior career that saw time in the USHL with Cedar Rapids and the Connecticut Jr. Rangers of the NCDC.

Still maintaining his rookie status, Kobryn joins fellow rookie goaltender Luke Lush in the Oilers' goaltending corps.

The Oilers face their lone Eastern Conference opponent, the Wheeling Nailers, on the road at WesBanco Arena tomorrow, Feb. 21 at 6:10 p.m. The Nailers host the Oilers again in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6:10 p.m. The Oilers and Nailers have met on five previous occasions, all in Wheeling.

