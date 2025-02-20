ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced that Kansas City's Daniel Amesbury has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #706, Allen at Kansas City, on Feb. 19.
Amesbury is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 5:33 of the second period.
Amesbury will miss Kansas City's game vs. Allen on Feb. 21.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
