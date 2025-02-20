K-Wings Loaned Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux from Canucks

February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that goaltender Jonathan Lemieux has been returned on loan to the team by the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).

Lemieux, 23, appeared in 27 games this season for the K-Wings, posting a 2.81 goals against average and .913 save percentage for a 9-15-1-0 record with one shutout.

The Saint-Hyacinthe, QC native dressed in a backup role last night in San Diego.

Kalamazoo squares off with the Toledo Walleye (32-11-6-1) at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Huntington Center.

--

The Wizards, Wands and Wings ticket package is back this year! Join us, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, as the K-Wings take on the Iowa Heartlanders, and get 4 tickets, 3 Wizard Wands and 1 free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.