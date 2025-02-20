K-Wings Loaned Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux from Canucks
February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that goaltender Jonathan Lemieux has been returned on loan to the team by the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).
Lemieux, 23, appeared in 27 games this season for the K-Wings, posting a 2.81 goals against average and .913 save percentage for a 9-15-1-0 record with one shutout.
The Saint-Hyacinthe, QC native dressed in a backup role last night in San Diego.
Kalamazoo squares off with the Toledo Walleye (32-11-6-1) at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Huntington Center.
