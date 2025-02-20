Forward Reece Newkirk Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Feb. 20) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned forward Reece Newkirk to the Solar Bears.
Newkirk, 24, has appeared in 13 ECHL games this season for the Florida Everblades, posting 10 points (2g-8a) and 17 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, tallying three points (1g-2a). The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native was acquired by Syracuse in a trade with Springfield on February 20.
In total, Newkirk has appeared in 115 ECHL games over four seasons, scoring 88 points (39g-49a) with Worcester and Florida. Newkirk also has 62 AHL games over four seasons with Bridgeport and Springfield, scoring 13 points (3g-10a).
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot, 179-pound forward played four seasons of junior hockey for the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL) scoring 162 points (69g-93a) in 205 career games.
