Forward Reece Newkirk Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch

February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Feb. 20) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned forward Reece Newkirk to the Solar Bears.

Newkirk, 24, has appeared in 13 ECHL games this season for the Florida Everblades, posting 10 points (2g-8a) and 17 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, tallying three points (1g-2a). The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native was acquired by Syracuse in a trade with Springfield on February 20.

In total, Newkirk has appeared in 115 ECHL games over four seasons, scoring 88 points (39g-49a) with Worcester and Florida. Newkirk also has 62 AHL games over four seasons with Bridgeport and Springfield, scoring 13 points (3g-10a).

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot, 179-pound forward played four seasons of junior hockey for the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL) scoring 162 points (69g-93a) in 205 career games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.